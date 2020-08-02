WNBA: Shorthanded Storm take down Sparks, Sky hand Mystics first loss

Breanna Stewart led the way for Seattle in their win over Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of the Seattle Storm on Twitter (@seattlestorm)

The Seattle Storm still had enough firepower to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks, 81-75, despite missing the services of veteran point guard Sue Bird.

Bird sat out the Storm's fourth game of the WNBA season to rest, but her team still got it done as Breanna Stewart tallied 21 points and nine rebounds. Jordin Canada, who started in Bird's place, had 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

The Sparks overcame a double-digit hole and came to within one possession several times in the fourth quarter.

However, the Storm had an answer every time they neared, with Canada nailing a crucial layup with under five minutes left to give the Storm a 70-65 lead. Jewel Lloyd added a three-pointer in their next possession to give Seattle more breathing room, 73-65.

The Sparks still had a chance when Nneka Ogwumike converted a close-range shot for a 77-73 count with two minutes left, but they shot themselves in the foot with costly turnovers in the clutch.

Candace Parker led the Sparks with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Los Angeles dropped to 2-2, while the Storm improved to 3-1.

Meanwhile, Cheyenne Parker drilled a jumper with 5.9 seconds left to lift the Chicago Sky to an 88-86 win over the Washington Mystics.

Parker's shot capped a back-and-forth game that allowed the Sky to hand the defending champion Mystics their first loss of the season. She finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

Four other players reached double digits for Chicago, including Gabby Williams with 16 points and Allie Quigley with 15. Courtney Vandersloot had eight points and eight assists.

Ariel Atkins led the Mystics with 24 points, while Aerial Powers added 20. Washington still had a chance in the final seconds, but Emma Meesseman's inbound pass was tipped by Vandersloot, sealing the win for the Sky.

The Minnesota Lynx kept the Connecticut Sun winless, coming away with a 78-69 win. Sylvia Fowles had 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead the way.

