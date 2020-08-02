WNBA: Liberty owner vows 'best care' for injured Ionescu

New York rookie Sabrina Ionescu sustained an ankle sprain in their third game of the WNBA season against the Atlanta Dream last Friday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida (Saturday in Manila).

The team announced that Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, was "still being evaluated by physicians."

"Next steps will be determined in the coming days," they added.

Ionescu, 22, had to be helped off the court in the second quarter after rolling her left ankle.

The owner of the Liberty, Joe Tsai, vowed that the rookie will receive the best care.

"We will provide the best care for Sabrina. She will come back stronger," said Tsai on Twitter.

We will provide the best care for Sabrina. She will come back stronger. https://t.co/yNlsnvW6lB — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) August 1, 2020

Ionescu was selected as the top pick in the recent WNBA Draft after a sensational college career that saw her become the only player in NCAA history with 2000 points, 1000 rebounds, and 1000 assists.

She only had 12 points in her debut against the Seattle Storm, but bounced back by dropping 33 points in a loss to Dallas Wings.

The Liberty lost 84-77 to the Dream after Ionescu's exit, dropping them to 0-3 in the season.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).