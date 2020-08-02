Home > Sports WATCH: Raptors-Lakers game highlights, August 1, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 02 2020 12:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn The Toronto Raptors followed Kyle Lowry's lead, and the defending champions got the job done late in a 107-92 win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA restart on Saturday (US time). NBA: Lowry takes charge, leads Raptors past Lakers Check the game highlights below: Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Spots website. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn NBA, Toronto Raptors, LA Lakers, LeBron James Read More: NBA Toronto Raptors LA Lakers LeBron James