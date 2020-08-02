Home  >  Sports

WATCH: Raptors-Lakers game highlights, August 1, 2020

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 02 2020 12:48 PM

The Toronto Raptors followed Kyle Lowry's lead, and the defending champions got the job done late in a 107-92 win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA restart on Saturday (US time).

Check the game highlights below:

Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Spots website.

Read More:  NBA   Toronto Raptors   LA Lakers   LeBron James  