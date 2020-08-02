Home > Sports WATCH: Pacers-76ers game highlights, August 1, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 02 2020 12:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn TJ Warren had the game of his life in the Indiana Pacers' 127-121 victory in the NBA restart on Saturday (US time), hanging 53 points on the Philadelphia 76ers. NBA: TJ Warren explodes for 53 points, leads Pacers past 76ers Check the game highlights below: Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Spots website. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn NBA, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, TJ Warren Read More: NBA Indiana Pacers Philadelphia 76ers TJ Warren