WATCH: Pacers-76ers game highlights, August 1, 2020

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 02 2020 12:00 PM

TJ Warren had the game of his life in the Indiana Pacers' 127-121 victory in the NBA restart on Saturday (US time), hanging 53 points on the Philadelphia 76ers. 

Check the game highlights below:

