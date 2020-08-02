Home  >  Sports

WATCH: Clippers-Pelicans game highlights, August 1, 2020

Posted at Aug 02 2020 12:00 PM

The Los Angeles Clippers were lights out in a 126-103 shellacking of Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA restart on Saturday (US time).

Check the game highlights below:

