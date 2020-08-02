UAAP: Kevin Quiambao, star big man from NU high, commits to La Salle

NU's Kevin Quiambao is headed to La Salle for college. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines - After losing its 1-2 punch of Carl Tamayo and Gerry Abadiano to University of the Philippines, Nazareth High School of National University also lost its other top big man, Kevin Quiambao.

The 6-foot-8 Quiambao has confirmed that he will play for De La Salle University in college, in another recruiting coup for Derrick Pumaren and the Green Archers.

Quiambao was the top-rated UAAP prospect in the 2020 NBTC 24, and the third overall prospect in his high school class behind San Beda's Rhayyan Amsali and Tamayo.

He told ABS-CBN Sports that he has long wanted to play in La Salle, citing its culture and its support for its players.

Quiambao averaged 12.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game for the Bullpups in his final season. He and Tamayo combined to form an unstoppable twin tower combo, with NU going 16-0 in the Season 82 tournament.

He joins a recruiting class that also includes Filipino-American brothers Michael and Benjamin Philips and Jonnel Policarpo of Mapua, among others.

