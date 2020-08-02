NBA: TJ Warren explodes for 53 points, leads Pacers past 76ers

TJ Warren exploded for a career-best 53 points, as the Indiana Pacers came away with a crucial 127-121 triumph over the Philadelphia 76ers in the restart of the NBA season at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Warren was highly efficient from the field, making 20 of his 29 field goal attempts including nine of his 12 three-pointers. The Pacers, as a team, shot 50.5% from the field.

With the victory, the Pacers took control of the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Victor Oladipo and Aaron Holiday each scored 15 points, with the latter also adding 10 dimes.

The game was tied at 107 with under five minutes left when Holiday assisted on a Myles Turner three-pointer to give the Pacers the lead for good. The Sixers last threatened at 124-121 with 30 seconds to go after a Tobias Harris triple.

But Warren capped his career game by drilling the dagger three-pointer with under 10 seconds left to peg the final score.

Squandered in the defeat was a 41-point, 21-rebound outing from Philadelphia center Joel Embiid. Harris finished with 30 points.

