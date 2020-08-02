NBA: Lowry takes charge, leads Raptors past Lakers

(UPDATED) Kyle Lowry took over down the stretch to power the Toronto Raptors past the Los Angeles Lakers, 107-92, in the NBA restart on Saturday at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida (Sunday in Manila).

Lowry scored 33 points on top of 14 rebounds and six assists for the defending champions, who outscored the Lakers 35-22 in the final quarter to pull away for the win.

The game was tied at 83 with 6:38 left thanks to an Anthony Davis three-pointer, when the Raptors scored 10 straight points to take over. Fred VanVleet capped the run with a triple of his own with just a shade over five minutes to go in the game.

Lowry stretched the lead to 11 points, 97-86, when he drilled his own three-pointer with 3:01 to go. But Kentavious Caldwell-Pope responded with a jumper to keep the Lakers in the game.

The veteran Lowry would not be denied, however. He drew a foul on Kyle Kuzma while shooting a three-pointer, and calmly knocked down all free throws to restore order, 100-88. OG Anunoby's dunk with under two minutes to go made it 104-88, and the Lakers faded away from there.

Anunoby finished with 23 points, and Pascal Siakam had 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Lakers, who were coming off a win over the Los Angeles Clippers in their first seeding game, got 20 points and 10 rebounds from LeBron James. Davis was just 2-of-7 from the field for 14 points, making all nine of his free throws.

This was Toronto's 11th straight victory over the Lakers. James has yet to beat the Raptors since signing with Los Angeles.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).