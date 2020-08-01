NBA: Jazz out of sync in blowout loss to Thunder

Danilo Gallinari's hot start paved the way for the Oklahoma City Thunder's wire-to-wire, 110-94 win over the Utah Jazz in the NBA restart on Saturday (US time).

Gallinari scored 11 of his 15 points in the first quarter, as the Thunder surged to victory virtually unchallenged.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander led Oklahoma City with 19 points, Chris Paul added 18 points and 7 assists, while Steven Adams had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell tallied 13 points to pace the Jazz, whose first win in the seedings phase two days ago was a hard-fought overtime victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

They shot poorly from the field against the Thunder, hitting just 36.9%, and a were subpar from behind the arc shooting only 23.3%.

The Jazz forced the Thunder to commit 7 more turnovers (21-14), but it was Oklahoma City that scored 13 more points (25-12) off Utah's turnovers.

The Thunder, who led by as many as 29 points, shot more than 50% from the floor.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.