NBA: Heat torch Jokic, Nuggets

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 22 points on top of displaying their all-around game, as the Miami Heat routed the Denver Nuggets 125-105 in the NBA restart Saturday (US time).

The Nuggets held on to a 6-point lead in the third quarter, but the Heat overturned that and more within an 8-minute span to go up 87-72, a position Miami never relinquished.

Adebayo, a first-year All-Star this season, added 9 rebounds and 6 assists, while Butler tallied 7 assists and 3 steals.

They combined making 18 of 21 free throws. Overall the Heat were 32 of 37 from the line, while the Nuggets were 18 of 23.

Nikola Jokic finished with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists for Denver, which was missing 3 starters -- Will Barton (knee), and the backcourt duo of Jamal Murray (hamstring) and Gary Harris (hip).

Combined, those three averaged more than 40 points a game.

Kelly Olynyk added 20 points off the bench for Miami, which made 13 of 29 from 3-point territory (44.8%).

Denver was cold from long distance, making just 8 of 35.

