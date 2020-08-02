NBA: George nails 8 triples, Clippers rout Pelicans

The Los Angeles Clippers waxed hot from beyond the arc en route to a comfortable 126-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Saturday at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida (Sunday in Manila).

Paul George made eight of his 11 attempts from three, finishing with 28 points to lead the way. Kawhi Leonard added 24 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

It was a bounce-back victory for the Clippers, who had narrowly lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in their first game of the NBA restart.

The Clippers were rarely threatened after making their first six three-pointers of the contest, building a 20-6 lead early on. They would lead by as much as 42 points.

The Clippers finished with a franchise record 25 three-pointers, having shot a blistering 53.2% from beyond the arc.

Brandon Ingram had 14 points, and Derrick Favors had 12 points and nine rebounds for New Orleans.

Rookie ace Zion Williamson played less than 15 minutes, and had an injury scare in the first half when he appeared to roll his right ankle. He finished with seven points and five rebounds.

The Pelicans have now lost both of their seeding games in the NBA's restart.

