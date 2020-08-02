Chooks 3x3 teams meet with health expert to learn bubble protocols

Owners of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 teams met with Commissioner Eric Altamirano and a health expert from UP to discuss the protocols that they will implement this season. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines - Teams of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 league met with Commissioner Eric Altamirano and a health expert from the University of the Philippines last week to discuss their upcoming 2020 season.

Present for the meeting at the C3 Events Place in San Juan were San Juan-Go for Gold team governor Chris Conwi; Sta. Lucia sports head Buddy Encarnado; Nueva Ecija's team manager Jai Reyes and official Mike Baldos; Porac-Big Boss Cement's Ryan Monteclaro; Zamboanga-Family's Brand Sardines' Tonette Roque; Mindoro's Justin Tan and Teytey Teodoro; and Sulu's Marvin Forniza.

Altamirano and his team discussed in detail how the league will proceed in the time of COVID-19, with Dr. Butch Ong of UP explaining to the teams the health protocols that will be implemented.

A representative from GET Philippines also tackled the contact tracing application that the players, staff, and team officials will use.

"We had to be very thorough and detailed during the meeting with the team owners, since we can't leave a stone unturned, especially with the pandemic still on-going," said Altamirano.

The team representatives were delighted with the outcome of the meeting, saying that the strict measures that have been recommended by the Games and Amusements Board, the Department of Healthy, and the Inter-Agency Task Force are strictly followed by Chooks-to-Go.

The meeting came after the league was granted pro status by GAB.

"We are glad to be part of this organization," said Sta. Lucia's Encarnado.

"The players' safety was greatly emphasized," added Nueva Ecija's Reyes. "We can't wait to get back to work since this is really for them."

The teams have yet to reveal their line-ups, but Altamirano guaranteed that there will be more player movements this year compared to last season.

"We will definitely see a lot of new faces while our players from our previous powerhouse teams like Pasig and Basilan will see their players move to new squads. This season will see more balance, I believe," he explained.

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 is targetting a mid-September start date and will have its bubble at Inspire Academy in Laguna.

