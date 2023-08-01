Rain or Shine adds Nick Evans to Jones Cup roster

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao. PBA Images

MANILA -- Rain or Shine has added Nick Evans to its roster for the 42nd Jones Cup, head coach Yeng Guiao announced on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-10 import will team up with naturalized Filipino center Ange Kouame in the reinforcing the Elasto Painters for the August 12-20 tournament in Taipei.

"Nung nakita namin yung lineup ng teams and yung makakalaban namin doon, malakas yung competition. So management decided to bring in another import," Guiao said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"We will have Ange Kouame and itong si Nick Evans, who's coming in siguro by Saturday or Sunday to join us."

Evans, a veteran big man who had stints in Japan, Colombia, Thailand, and Lebanon, will start practicing with Rain or Shine on Monday before the team leaves for Taiwan on Friday, August 11.

"Cramming na naman yan. Ilang araw lang na ensayo, tapos sasabak na tayo sa Jones Cup," Guiao said.

A total of nine teams are seeing action in this year's Jones Cup, which is making a comeback after a three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Guiao, the national teams of Iran, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Taipei (Teams A and B) are competing alongside the Japan U-20 team, a US team represented by the University of California-Irvine, and reigning KBL (Korean Basketball League) and EASL (East Asia Super League) champion Anyang KGC bannered by former NBA player Omari Spellman.

"Tignan natin, baka makapag-compete tayo. (But) we'll represent the country the best way we can," the ROS coach said.

Represented by Mighty Sports, the Philippines won two of the last four editions of the annual meet prior to the pandemic, including its last staging in 2019 behind a team backstopped by imports Eugene Phelps, Renaldo Balkman, and McKenzie Moore, along with Fil-Ams Jeremiah Gray, Jason Brickman, and Roosevelt Adams.

Their achievement adds pressure to Rain or Shine, Guiao admitted.

"Ang mahirap dito may pressure nga dahil yung previous team (natin) before the pandemic pa, nag-champion. Kaya lang nakita naman natin lima yata yung import nila," said Guiao. "So yung sa atin talagang organic lang, organic team ito. So malaking difference yung may five imports and an organic team like ours."