Napoles, Ighalo shine as CAVITEX takes PBA 3x3 title

PBA Images

MANILA - The CAVITEX Braves are PBA 3x3 Champions once again.

Only a week after its Leg 4 victory, Cavitex repeated as Leg 5 winners after defeating Pioneer Elastoseal, 22-10, at the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 3 at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay on Tuesday.



Jorey Napoles and Ken Ighalo steered the Braves to their dominance of Pioneer in the finals with seven points each, while Dominick Fajardo and Bong Galanza both contributed four markers in the title-clinching contest.

With the win, the Braves took home Php 100,000, while Pioneer got the Php 50,000 cash prize.

In the semis, Cavitex ran through fellow two-time Season 3 leg champions Barangay Ginebra, 20-19, while also defeating Meralco in the quarters, 16-14.

Meanwhile, Elastoseal defeated Northport in the semis, 18-13, and ousted Blackwater, 14-12, in the quarterfinals.



The Gin Kings on the other hand was able to return to the podium after going over Northport in the Battle for Third Place and take home the Php 30,000 cash prize.

Ginebra defeated their Leg 3 tormentors TNT, 17-15, in the quarterfinals, while Northport fended off Purefoods, 17-14.

The Scores:

Battle for Third place

Ginebra (21) – Gumaru 13, Salcedo 4, Cu 2, Ubalde 2.

Northport (18) – Capacio 6, Bulawan 6, Bauzon 4, Zamora 2.

Finals

Cavitex (22) – Napoles 7, Ighalo 7, Fajardo 4, Galanza 4.

Pioneer (10) – Morido 8, Abrigo 1, Mocon 1, Villamor 0.