MMA: Mark Sangiao tempers expectations for son Jhanlo

Jhanlo Sangiao. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA — Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao is tempering the expectations for his son Jhanlo as he faces Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 13

The younger Sangiao is already being hailed as the new face of the famed stable, but the 43-year-old mentor believes that his son still has to prove himself to live up to expectations.

“Sometimes I tone down on all the talk of him being the face of the team just to temper expectations. I just continue to remind him that there are no shortcuts in this course, and that you have to work hard to get to where you want to be,” Mark said.

“If he’s truly the face of this team now, he has to work for it, and everything will be based on his results in the [ONE Championship] Circle. That’s what I'm always reminding him.”

Sangiao then went on to remind everyone that his son is only 21 years of age but also shared how he looks up to him, especially with how he has handled the pressure that comes with being one of Team Lakay’s top hitters.

“To his credit, he started doing this when he was a kid, literally a kid. I’ve seen him train and grow to the fighter that he is today, and I believe he’s on his way there,” Sangiao said.

“Now it’s all about continuing what he started and being consistent with his obligations as a fighter. He has to be clear with what his goals are. Is it just to be the face of Team Lakay or a World Champion like his former teammates here?”

‘The Machine’ will have his next fight on August 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as he faces Mongolia’s Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.