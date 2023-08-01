MLBB: 3rd season of CCE's collegiate tourney kicks off

MANILA - The third season of the Collegiate Center Championship (CCC) has started this Monday, with Lyceum of the Philippines gunning for a three-peat.

Teams will slug it out anew with a single-round robin format in the qualifiers before eight teams advance to the playoffs.

The top four will duke it out in the upper bracket, while the bottom 4 will contest in the lower bracket. The "Final Four" will be held live at the SMX Convention Center.



It will be held on August 19 and 20, respectively, at the Philippine Game Development Expo.

Lyceum, along with San Sebastian College-Recoletos, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Arellano University, Jose Rizal University, Mapua University, College of St. Benilde, Emilio Aguinaldo College, San Beda University, and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, are the participating teams.

CCC will kick-start tournaments such as the inaugural 16-team Philippine Collegiate Championships (PCC), which will include collegiate esports teams from NCR, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.