Kerry Sports Manila launches Skillrun Bootcamp

MANILA — Kerry Sports Manila formally launched the Skillrun Bootcamp by Technogym on August 1 in Taguig City.

Skillrun Bootcamp is the first of its kind in the country and it features a high intensity interval training (HIIT) group class format that utilizes one of Technogym’s advanced fitness technology solutions, the Skillrun treadmill.

This professional treadmill will allow the participants of the class and its users to perform both cardio and strength workouts on a single machine through its Sled Training and Parachute Training features.

The former allows the user to simulate the action of pushing a sled on grass to help users improve speed and overall cardio training, while the latter mimics the feeling of running outdoors with a parachute to improve the user’s resistance and overall strength.

In addition, the technology will also allow the users to pair their wearable heart rate monitor to the Digital Connectivity Whiteboard for real-time results and recommendations and make it more personalized. Also included in it are exercise videos and other health-related features.

At the end of the class, participants can use the Kerry Sports Customised Technogym App to monitor their Skillrun Bootcamp performance.

"At Kerry Sports, we commit to advancing our facilities in order to continuously improve the overall experience of holistic wellness for our members. We believe that our members can reach their health and wellness goals when equipped with the right technology and solutions, and this is why we launched the Technogym Skillrun Bootcamp at Kerry Sports Manila,” said Amit Oberoi, general manager, Shangri-La The Fort, Manila.

“Through this integrated and enhanced fitness experience, we aim to empower and equip more consumers to move and stay healthy", he added.

The Skillrun Bootcamp is only available at Kerry Sports Manila.