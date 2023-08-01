Jack Animam signs with WCBA team Wuhan Shengfan

Gilas Pilipinas center Jack Animam. Photo courtesy Ariya Kurniawan/File.

MANILA —Jack Animam will be heading to China after the Gilas Pilipinas standout signed with the Wuhan Shengfan Professional Basketball Club of the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association, the team announced on Monday.

“We look forward to Animam’s good performance in the WCBA!” they wrote.

She will be the league’s first reinforcement after four years, and she will also be the first Filipino-blooded player to play in the Chinese league.

Animam previously suited up for ŽKK Radnički Kragujevac in Serbia, and with Toulouse Métropole Basket and USO Mondeville in France.

The 6-foot-4 center of the Gilas women helped the national team in their recent stint at the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, putting up numbers of 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in five games.

In their breakthrough win against Chinese Taipei, she produced a solid double-double of 16 markers and 15 points.