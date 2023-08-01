Coach Yeng Guiao during the Gilas Pilipinas practice sessions at the Meralco Gym in Pasig City on July 15, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — Former Gilas Pilipinas head coach Yeng Guiao is happy that more players have committed and made themselves available for the preparations for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“Noong time ko na Gilas coach ako, ‘yun yung fear ko,” Guiao said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum, on missing players who were unable to don the national colors during his time in charge.

Guiao mentored the team in 2018 following the infamous brawl between the Philippines and Australia in the Philippine Arena. He steered them to a fifth place finish in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta before going winless in five games in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

“Kasi before me, si Chot [Reyes] yung nagco-coach eh no. Ang daming players noon na nai-invite, nalilinya sa team, pero maraming excuses. Pagod, injured, hindi pinayagan ng mother team,” he said.

“Pero ngayon, dahil nga World Cup, ako natutuwa ako na walang team o walang players na nage-excuse,”

At present, the only players who begged off or did not participate in the team’s practices were those rattled by injuries, notably Carl Tamayo and Jordan Heading.

Pointing out the elephant in the room, Guiao also expressed his thoughts on Kai Sotto’s current situation with the 7-foot-3 center still not being able to fully participate in the team’s build-up.

“Ewan ko lang kung bakit yung iba nagkakaproblema. Particularly kasi yung kay Kai. Alam ko in his heart, gusto niyan maglaro, i-represent yung bansa natin,” he said.

“Pero ‘di ko alam kung ano yung reason kung bakit hanggang ngayon hindi pa sila nagkakasundo.

Sotto will miss the team’s pocket tournament in China later this week, citing recovery as his reason.

Meanwhile, Guiao will be leading Rain or Shine when they compete at the 2023 William Jones Cup.

