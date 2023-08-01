Fil-Am star Treat Huey retires from pro tennis

Philippines' Treat Huey in action at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines, December 6, 2015. Mark R. Cristino, EPA/File.

Filipino-American star Treat Huey recently announced his retirement from professional tennis following his exit from the Citi Open Qualifiers.

Huey and his partner, Marcos Giron, suffered a defeat against Tallon Griekspoor and Alexander Bublik, 7-5, 6-7, 8-10, on July 30.

On Monday, the 37-year-old’s career was celebrated at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, recognizing his decorated and successful career.

“It's definitely pretty emotional. Saturday night when we lost, coming off the court I had a tear or two. But yeah, it was something I absolutely enjoyed, and had the greatest time ever playing on Tour,” said the eight-time ATP Tour doubles titlist.

“Growing up as a kid, I was like, ‘I’d love to be good enough to play this tournament one time’, and ended up playing it a couple times, winning it once. So it was an absolute dream come true,” he added.

“We’re so grateful for the example he set for young kids in our region,” said Mubadala Citi DC Open Tournament Director Mark Ein, who presented Huey a commemorative jersey that has the number 8 which represents his eight Tour titles.

Huey started his professional career in 2008 and has won gold, silver, and bronze medals for the Philippines at the Southeast Asian Games since 2009.

Following his retirement, he will now serve as an assistant coach for the University of Virginia.