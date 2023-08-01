Vanessa De Jesus in action for Gilas Pilipinas. FIBA Asia/File

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas ace Vanessa De Jesus will miss the 2023-2024 season of the US NCAA after suffering a knee injury.

Duke University announced the development, but they did not disclose the Blue Devil guard’s specific injury.

De Jesus meanwhile, expressed her dismay about her injury on her social media account.

“A short time ago, I suffered a knee injury during practice that will keep me out for the upcoming season. It still feels unreal how things can change so suddenly,” she wrote.

“It has been hard to digest especially with what I thought this year would hold and all the work I’ve put in to this point,” she added.

Still, the 5-foot-8 guard showed optimism despite the setback.

“However, as I continue to work through this, it has given me time to reflect on my journey and how much basketball means to me,” she penned.

“I have trust in the process and will keep my head up, not letting these circumstances keep me down or alter the dream.”

Gilas head coach Pat Aquino also expressed his support for his top point guard over his Facebook Stories.

"Your Gilas family is praying and wishing for your quick recovery. Stay strong!" he said.

De Jesus appeared in 66 games with Duke last season and posted 5.1 points and 2.0 assists per game. She also starred for Gilas in the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, producing 12.8 markers, 3.2 dimes, and. 1.2 steals in five appearances earlier this year.

RELATED VIDEO