MANILA — Jack Animam and Afril Bernardino are set to lead Gilas Pilipinas at the 2023 William Jones Cup Women’s tournament in Taiwan.

Also in the mix are Filipino-American Malia Bambrick of Pepperdine University and Ateneo Blue Eagles’ Kacey Dela Rosa, who will make their national team debut.

Completing the squad are Janine Pontejos, Andrea Tongco, Sofia Roman, Jhazmin Joson, Louna Ozar, Monique Del Carmen, Stefanie Berberabe, and Gabi Bade.

The Philippines will be facing Chinese Taipei-A, Chinese Taipei-B, Japan, and Korea, in the tournament that will last from August 5 until August 9.

Meanwhile, the team will be missing the services of Khate Castillo, France Cabinbin, and the injured Trina Guytingco.

Vanessa De Jesus will also miss the Jones Cup after recently suffering a knee injury.