Tennis: Sinner stuns Alcaraz again to take Spaniard's Umag title

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Aug 01 2022 10:06 AM

Jannik Sinner of Italy in action in the men's quarter final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 05 July 2022. Tolga Akmen, EPA-EFE
UMAG, Croatia -- Jannik Sinner defeated Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz for the second time in four weeks on Sunday to take the Spaniard's Umag clay-court title.

World number 10 Sinner came from a first set deficit to beat the fifth-ranked Alcaraz 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-1 in the final.

Sinner, who now has six career titles but a first on clay, had also defeated the 19-year-old in the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this month.

"I am obviously very happy," said Sinner who saved all nine break points he faced.

"I have had a tough year until now, I had some unfortunate moments, but we worked every time to play better, to be a better player, to be a better person. 

"So, I'm very happy to be finally lifting a trophy this year, but I know that I still have a lot of things to improve. It's all about the process."

Alcaraz had been seeking his fifth title of 2022 but instead was defeated in a final for the second successive week after losing to another Italian, Lorenzo Musetti in Hamburg.

Despite those back-to-back setbacks, Alcaraz will rise to a career high of four in the world rankings on Monday, replacing Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

