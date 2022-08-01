PBA: Meralco's Hodge earns nod as Player of the Week

Meralco's Cliff Hodge attacks the basket against Barangay Ginebra. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Meralco veteran Cliff Hodge was rewarded for another tireless performance for the Bolts, as he has earned the PBA's Player of the Week award.

Hodge's contributions are not generally reflected on the stat sheet, but he came through with a massive performance just when the Bolts needed it.

In the do-or-die Game 3 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals, Hodge rose to the occasion in Meralco's thrilling 106-104 win against Barangay Ginebra -- a result that finally got the Bolts over the hump versus their long-time tormentors.

Hodge had 13 points, 18 rebounds, and two assists in the win, while also drawing a crucial offensive foul on reigning Most Valuable Player Scottie Thompson with just over ten seconds to go.

The numbers and huge role the 6-foot-4 forward played in the highly-emotional best-of-three series earned him the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period July 27-31 to end the quarterfinals.

In a two-game span, the 10-year veteran averaged a double-double of 19.0 points and 10.0 rebounds on top of 3.5 assists, helping the Bolts grab their first-ever playoff series win against the Gin Kings.

Before Sunday night's breakthrough, Meralco lost six consecutive playoff series against Ginebra -- including four meetings in the finals.

Though the Bolts dropped a close 94-87 loss in Game 2, Hodge also left an imprint in the match behind a conference-high 25 points, two boards, five assists, and two steals.

"I'm just so proud of everybody in our team. We stuck together," said acting coach Luigi Trillo in lieu of Norman Black, crediting the entire Bolts following a historic victory that set up their semis date against No. 1 seed San Miguel.

Hodge's teammates Chris Newsome, Raymond Almazan, Allein Maliksi, and Alvin Pasaol were also nominated for the weekly citation being handed out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.

Also considered for the award were TNT's Mikey Williams, Troy Rosario, and RR Pogoy, San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Jericho Cruz, and Marcio Lassiter, and Magnolia's Ian Sangalang, Calvin Abueva, and Paul Lee.