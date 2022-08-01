Action between Apex Fuel-San Sebastian and Wangs-Letran in the PBA D-League. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Apex Fuel-San Sebastian has secured the top seed in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup, thanks to a 70-64 win over Wangs Basketball @26-Letran on Monday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Romel Calahat delivered 18 points and six rebounds as the Golden Stags extended their winning streak to five games. At 5-1, they are now assured of a spot in the semifinals as well.

"'Di namin inaasahan ito kasi underdog kami pero tignan natin ang puso ng mga bata," said coach Egay Macaraya. "Yung character at kagustuhan nilang manalo, doon pa lang deserving na sila."

San Sebastian also got big games from Rafael Are (12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists) and Rhinwil Yambing (10 points, 7 boards). Meanwhile, Alex Desoyo came through in the clutch with back-to-back buckets that gave them a 68-58 lead with 3:22 remaining.

The Golden Stags can now head to their game against Adalem Construction-St. Clare without any pressure.

The Knights, defending champions in the NCAA, got 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists from Fran Yu.

However, Wangs-Letran still lost for the third game in a row. At 3-3, they are in a must-win situation against Builders Warehouse-UST on Tuesday.

The scores:

Apex Fuel-San Sebastian 70 -- Calahat 18, Are 12, Yambing 10, Desoyo 8, Una 7, Sumoda 5, Altamirano 5, Shanoda 2, Escobido 2, Suico 1, Cosari 0, Garcia 0, Felebrico 0.

Wangs-Letran 64 -- Yu 18, Sangalang 13, Paraiso 11, Guarino 11, Javillonar 9, Monje 2, Bataller 0, Olivario 0, Reyson 0, Ariar 0, Lantaya 0.

Quarters: 23-14, 38-29, 58-49, 70-64.