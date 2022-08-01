Jerome Santos had a big second half for CEU against Marinerong Pilipino. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Centro Escolar University (CEU) punched its ticket to the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup playoffs after pulling off an 84-77 shocker against Marinerong Pilipino, Monday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Jerome Santos towed the Scorpions to victory, scoring 18 of his 25 points in the second half as they grabbed a second consecutive win. He also had nine rebounds and two steals.

"Beyond my expectations itong lahat. 'Di ko pa na-imagine sa young team namin na makapasok sa playoffs pero lahat ng ito, pinagtulung-tulungan ng players at tinrabaho nila itong lahat," said coach Chico Manabat after CEU finished the eliminations at 4-3.

It was a team effort for CEU, with Lenard Santiago contributing 13 points, five boards, and two steals, Ronrei Tolentino flirting with a double-double with eight points and 11 rebounds, and Nigerian center Victor Balogun chiming in eight points, eight boards, and two rejections.

The Scorpions also displayed their poise after squandering a 66-50 lead and allowing the Skippers to get within one point, 72-71, with still 4:49 to play in the game.

Santiago and Balogun conspired for a crucial 10-0 run that put CEU back in control, 82-71, with three minutes to go. The Scorpions' defense clicked in the closing stretch as they held on for the win.

Adrian Nocum fired 18 points, seven rebounds, and two assists for Marinerong Pilipino (4-3) which played without an under-the-weather Juan Gomez de Liano.

Warren Bonifacio and Arvin Gamboa both scored 13 points apiece, while Jollo Go shot 3-of-12 from deep and finished with 12 points.

The scores:

CEU 84 -- Santos 25, Santiago 13, Diaz 8, Balogun 8, Tolentino 8, Ancheta 6, Ferrer 5, Borromeo 5, Bernabe 4, Malicana 2, Reyes 0, Enrile 0, Cabotaje 0.

Marinerong Pilipino 77 -- Nocum 18, Bonifacio 13, Gamboa 13, Go 12, Carino 9, Garcia 5, Pido 3, Agustin 2, Bonsubre 2, Hernandez 0.

Quarters: 27-26, 45-38, 66-50, 84-77.