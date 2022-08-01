The participants of the Negros Island Beach Volleyball Tour. BR photo

National University (NU)-Boysen's Kathrina Epa and Kly Orillaneda impressed over the weekend as they won their first two matches in the Negros Island Beach Volleyball Tour at the Center Mall in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

After opening their campaign with a sweep of Biogenic Alcohol 1's Amy Ahomiro/Marge Tejada, 21-16, 21-7, Epa and Orillaneda returned in the afternoon with a 21-14, 21-9 conquest of Pontevedra's Terri Escanlar and Ashgan Bkheet.

Higad Visayas' Therese Ramas and Bianca Lizares also won two in a row after defeating Talisay City's Rizalie Amaro and Mary Melony Amaro, 21-17, 21-19, and Uswag Ilonggo 1's MJ Ebro and Honey Grace Cordero, 21-16, 21-16.

Not to be outdone, the Uswad Ilonggo 2 pair of Gelimae Villanueva and Kyla Gallego also went 2-0 following victories over Gapusan Grille-Bacolod's Sheryl Laborte and Bea Gapusan, 21-13, 21-16, and San Carlos' Edrilyn Carbajosa and Ma. Angela Solitario, 21-11, 21-6.

After losing to Ramas and Lizares in the opener, Ebro and Cordero bounced back with consecutive wins over Ahomiro and Tejada, 21-15, 21-18, and UNO-R's Marixi Maligmat and Johana Puzon, 21-8, 21-15.

In the men's division, NU Boysen 2's Jhon Cabatuan and Jeffer Guerrero went unbeaten in two matches after besting CSA Victoria's Marvin Paulite and John Dorimon, 21-12, 21-18, and Aklan-Powered Recovery by: Spicaholics' Harold Closeio and Clyde Nalangan, 21-15, 21-16.

Bouncing back from a 9-21, 12-21 loss to M Studio Magallanes' Efraem Dimaculangan and Jay Rack de la Noche, Higad Himamaylan's Clark Fernandez and Louie Pudadera defeated San Carlos' Roger Ramirez and Noel Pasilan, 21-19, 21-11, and outlasted Biogenic Alcohol's Miguel Yu and Henry Pecaña, 23-25, 21-15, 15-10, to improve to 2-1.

Meanwhile, San Carlos Mayor Renato Gustillo committed to hosting another beach volleyball tournament in November in time for the Pintaflores Festival, having been impressed with the performances of the athletes in the first-ever Negros Island Beach Volleyball Tour.