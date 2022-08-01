With the proverbial monkey off their back, Allein Maliksi (No. 22) and his teammates look to engineer another breakthrough — beat San Miguel and advance to the Philippine Cup title series. PBA Media Bureau

Five times, the Meralco Bolts coached by Norman Black saw the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings celebrating in triumph at their expense.

On Sunday, the Bolts finally experienced the feeling of being on the winning side as they eliminated their long-time tormentors after they survived the Gin Kings, 106-104.

"We just proved that if you're relentless, great things will happen," said guard Chris Newsome.

"We just have to keep fighting and like I've said, we enjoyed having that challenge again of getting the opportunity to play Ginebra. This is something we've been looking forward to, this is something we've been working towards a long-time now. Ut's nice to have that monkey get off our back.

"We finally got it, but it's only half the job as we got the semifinals series coming up next. This is a good series and it prepares us for the semifinals."

The bruising phase of the series had been highly physical — and bloody.

Cliff Hodge suffered a scratch on his cheek during Game 2 of the series, but the hardworking forward who has always been known for his relentless, no-quit effort, continued to play on like a gladiator inside the court.

“I don’t take it personal,” Hodge told ABS-CBN News. “It’s just an image of two teams trying to win and get into the semis. Whatever it takes to win.”

For interim coach Luigi Trillo, the victory had somehow eased the pain of losing to the Gin Kings five times before.

Four times, the Bolts lost to Gin Kings in as many championship meetings in the Governors’ Cup.

In the first ever bubble tournament, the two teams met in the semifinals, which went the distance, and the Gin Kings survived on a Scottie Thompson game-winning three-point basket from the corner to secure a finals berth.

“We’re just super relieved that we got that monkey off our back,” added Trillo.

“We have the highest respect for Ginebra. We’re the whipping boys of Ginebra. We lost five to them. You saw how they improved that. They’re always getting players, from (Christian) Standhardinger, to (Stanley) Pringle and now they’ve got (Jeremiah) Gray. We know they’re gonna be back.

“But I’m just so proud of everybody in our team, including Chris Newsome. He’s our captain and he led us. We knew Ginebra is going to make a run, but we stuck together. It was good that we got the lead early, so we just had to hold it out. It’s hard to win when you’re down against Ginebra.”

More than finally putting one over Ginebra, Newsome and the rest of the Bolts had set a bigger, more ambitious goal for the team now that they’re in the semifinals where they will face the San Miguel Beermen.

Although the Beermen are the top seeded team in the tournament, they’ve lost one of their two games to the Bolts, under the stewardship of the pinch-hitting coach Trillo.

“I think the motivation for us is Meralco has never been to a finals in the All-Filipino,” added Newsome.

“I think we can use that as a motivation. We still have more history that we can make. This is one stat that we were able to get over the hump that is Ginebra, but there’s another goal as we have never reach the finals of the All-Filipino.”