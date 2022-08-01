Swimmer Ernie Gawilan. Photo courtesy of Philippine Paralympic Committee

Veteran Paralympian Ernie Gawilan secured the Philippines' first gold in the 11th ASEAN Para Games on Monday morning at the Jatidiri Sports Complex in Semarang, Indonesia.

Gawilan, 31, ruled the men's 400m freestyle S7 TF event of para swimming, beating competitors from Thailand and Indonesia.

𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐋! 🇵🇭🥇



Swimming Paralympian Ernie Gawilan gives Team Philippines its first gold medal at the ASEAN Para Games 2022 after dominating the Men’s 400m Freestyle S7 TF event!



Mabuhay ang #GalingngAtletangPilipino! #APGSolo2022#AtletangPinoysaAPG2022 pic.twitter.com/lRzDKYA7Lv — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) August 1, 2022

Some 30 minutes later, Roland Sabido made it two golds as he won the men's 400m freestyle S9 class, also in para swimming.

Another para swimmer, Edwin Villanueva, took the bronze in the men's 400m freestyle S8 class.

Meanwhile, Daniel Enderes Jr. seized the bronze in the men's 5000m T20 competition in para athletics, and the trio of Smith Billy Cartera, Racleo Martinez and Darwin Salvacion added another bronze from men's table tennis TT4.

The Philippine men's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team broke the ice for the country on Sunday, winning silver in their event.