Veteran Paralympian Ernie Gawilan secured the Philippines' first gold in the 11th ASEAN Para Games on Monday morning at the Jatidiri Sports Complex in Semarang, Indonesia.
Gawilan, 31, ruled the men's 400m freestyle S7 TF event of para swimming, beating competitors from Thailand and Indonesia.
Some 30 minutes later, Roland Sabido made it two golds as he won the men's 400m freestyle S9 class, also in para swimming.
Another para swimmer, Edwin Villanueva, took the bronze in the men's 400m freestyle S8 class.
Meanwhile, Daniel Enderes Jr. seized the bronze in the men's 5000m T20 competition in para athletics, and the trio of Smith Billy Cartera, Racleo Martinez and Darwin Salvacion added another bronze from men's table tennis TT4.
The Philippine men's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team broke the ice for the country on Sunday, winning silver in their event.