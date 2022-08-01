MANILA -- Southeast Asian Games 2019 podium finisher Andreij "Doujin" Albar will represent the country in the upcoming 14th International Esports Federation (IESF) World Esports Championships later this year in Bali, Indonesia.

He will don the Philippine colors again after almost 3 years as 31st SEA Games host Vietnam excluded Tekken 7 in the esports titles this year.

Doujin outplayed Michael "Hapon" Magbanua in the grand finals of the Philippine qualifiers, 3-1, which took place in PlayBook Circuit Makati.

Another notable Tekken player, Alexandre "AK" Laverez, joined the event.

Sibol, the national team for esports, streamed the grand finals on its Facebook page.

You may relive the finals here.