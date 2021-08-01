WATCH: Pacquiao jubilant over Marcial's KO win

Watch more on iWantTFC

Eumir Marcial again got encouragement from his idol Manny Pacquiao who celebrated the amateur boxer's march to the semifinal round of the men's middleweight boxing in the Tokyo Olympics.

In his latest Youtube video, Pacquiao was all smiles and obviously delighted after seeing his fighter Marcial knocking out Arman Darchinyan in the quarterfinals bout.

The victory guaranteed the Filipino, who signed a lucrative contract with Pacquiao's MP Promotions, at least a bronze medal finish in the Games.

"Whooo! (This) feels good!" said Pacquiao who raised his fist in jubilation.

MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons, who facilitated Marcial's training with Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym, was also overjoyed by their fighter's win.

Eumir Marcial fuels up after the fight. Photo by Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News

"Eumir, you know me, I can't even talk right now. I'm so excited. Do what you're doing just stay focused, keep the faith," he said.

Marcial's victory assured the Philippines' best finish in a single Olympiad.

Hidilyn Diaz already made the breakthrough with her Olympic gold medal win in women's weightlifting. This was followed by a guaranteed silver finish by Nesthy Petecio in women's boxing.

For breaking news and latest developments on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, visit https://news.abs-cbn.com/tokyo-olympics