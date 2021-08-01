PH assured of best finish in single Olympic Games after Marcial KO win

Apparently, Hidilyn Diaz’s weightlifting gold last week was just the start of a brilliant campaign by the Philippines at the Olympics in Tokyo. Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

With Eumir Marcial advancing to the medal rounds in Olympic boxing in Tokyo on Sunday, the Philippines is assured of its best finish in a single Olympiad.

Marcial is guaranteed a bronze after dispatching Arman Darchinyan of Armenia in the quarterfinals and landing a spot in the semifinals.

A loss in his next bout — against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak on August 5, Thursday — means a bronze for the hard-hitting middleweight fighter.

A victory, meanwhile, will catapult him to the gold medal game on August 7, Saturday.

Fellow boxer Nesthy Petecio is assured a silver when she fights in the final against hometown bet Sena Irie on Tuesday, August 3.

The Philippines made history last week when it won its first Olympic gold, thanks to weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

The only time the country won multiple medals in a single Olympic Games was in Los Angeles 1932 when Simeon Toribio (high jump), boxer Jose Luis Villanueva, and swimmer Teofilo Yldefonso (200m breaststroke), all took home bronze.

This week, the Philippines has the potential to surpass that number still.

Carlos Yulo will compete in the vault final in artistic gymnastics on August 2, Monday.

The next day, EJ Obiena will vie for a medal in pole vault and Carlo Paalam will try to add another boxing medal when he takes on Uzbekistan’s Shakhobidin Zoirov in a flyweight quarterfinal bout.

If Paalam wins, he is assured of a bronze.

On August 5, reigning US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso, and Asian Games medalist and Southeast Asian Games champion Bianca Pagdanganan will begin their quest for medals in golf.

