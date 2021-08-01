x

PBA: Norwood keys Rain or Shine win vs hadluck Terrafirma

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 01 2021 05:37 PM

Rain or Shine leaned on veteran Gabe Norwood in the fourth quarter to beat Terrafirma 83-77 and snap a two-game slide Sunday in the PBA Philippine Cup at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Norwood scored eight of his 15 points in the final period where the Elasto Painters mounted a searing 18-2 run. 

This allowed Rain or Shine to claw back from a double-digit deficit and climb to a 79-67 lead.

Rey Nambatac added 17 points for the Elasto Painters who improved to 4-2.

Juami Tiongson paced the Dyip with 20 points.

Terrefirma, which played minus injured Joshua Munzon and Rashawn McCarthy, remained winless in four starts.

