Like nephew like uncle? Darchinyans haven’t had luck against Filipino boxers

Eumir Marcial flooring Armenia's Arman Darchinyan with a power hook at Kokugikan Arena felt like déjà vu for those familiar with Philippine boxing history.

The reason? Darchinyan's uncle, Vic Darchinyan, suffered an eerily similar defeat 14 years ago.

Vic, known as "The Raging Bull," got knocked out in the very same manner when he fought Nonito Donaire Jr. during their IBF-IBO flyweight title clash in Connecticut in 2007.

"Nagyari ito sa tiyuhin niya. Noong 2007, nu'ng tinalo siya ni Nonito Donaire. Ganun din hook din," boxing analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino said.

In that bout, Donaire timed Vic with his patented left hook as the Armenian bruiser was charging in.

Marcial also used a hook during his Tokyo Olympics middleweight bout with the younger Darchinyan. But since he's a lefty, Marcial used his right fist to crush Arman.

Darchiyan fell face down after the shot. The referee had to help him walk back to his corner after the knockout.

Marcial is now assured of at least a bronze medal because of his win.

"(Darchiynan) suffered the same fate. Like nephew like uncle ang nangyari," said Tolentino.

"The boxer from Armenia ended up as soft as a loaf of Gardenia (bread)."

Both Marcial and Darchinyan also fought as pros despite representing their countries at the amateur level.

They even share the same pro boxing coach in Freddie Roach.

But Marcial's KO win over Darchinyan proved he was the superior boxer.

