Gilas loses again to Jordan A, out of title contention in King Abdullah Cup

Gilas Pilipinas lost twice in a row against Jordan's Team A and crashed out of title contention in the 10th King Adbullah Cup.

After losing to Jordan 72-84 on Saturday, the nationals bowed again to the same team early Sunday morning 84-74 at the Prince Hamza Sport Hall in Amman.

Ange Kouame paced Gilas with 20 points, while Jordan Heading tallied nine points on three triples.

After falling behind by double-digit deficit, the nationals rallied and fought to within 72-68.

But Jordan, led by Sami Bzai and Cameron Forte, quelled the uprising to repeat over the Filipinos.

Gilas will next face Tunisia for the battle for third place.

