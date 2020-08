The San Antonio Spurs bucked a career-high 39 points from De'Aaron Fox to beat the Sacramento Kings 129-120 in the NBA restart on Friday night.

Check the game highlights below:

DeMar Derozan led the way for the Spurs with 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field.

Check out Derozan's highlights below:

