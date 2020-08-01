Home  >  Sports

WATCH: Rockets-Mavericks game highlights, July 31, 2020

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 01 2020 04:37 PM

James Harden flashed his MVP form on both ends of the floor in the Houston Rockets' 153-149 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA restart on Friday night (US time).

Check the highlights below:

Harden tallied 49 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks to go with just 1 turnover, outshining the Mavericks' Luka Doncic (28 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and 8 turnovers).

Check Harden's personal highlights below.

