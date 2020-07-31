Home > Sports WATCH: Magic-Nets game highlights, July 31, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 01 2020 05:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn The Orlando Magic took advantage of a Brooklyn Nets team missing their big-name players to win 128-118 on Friday (US time). NBA: Magic romp past short-handed Nets Check the highlights below: Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn NBA, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets Read More: NBA Orlando Magic Brooklyn Nets