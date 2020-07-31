Home  >  Sports

WATCH: Blazers-Grizzlies game highlights, July 31, 2020

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 01 2020 07:31 AM

The Portland Trailblazers needed overtime and some clutch shooting by CJ McCollum and Carmelo Anthony to edge the Memphis Grizzlies 140-135 in the NBA restart on Friday (US time).

Check the highlights below:

