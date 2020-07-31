Home > Sports WATCH: Blazers-Grizzlies game highlights, July 31, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 01 2020 07:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn The Portland Trailblazers needed overtime and some clutch shooting by CJ McCollum and Carmelo Anthony to edge the Memphis Grizzlies 140-135 in the NBA restart on Friday (US time). NBA: Blazers outshoot Grizzlies to grab OT win Check the highlights below: Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn NBA, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trailblazers Read More: NBA Memphis Grizzlies Portland Trailblazers