NBA: Spurs pull away for 129-120 win over Kings

(UPDATED) The San Antonio Spurs pulled away in the final three minutes to seize a 129-120 victory over the Sacramento Kings, in their first seeding game of the NBA restart on Friday at the Disney World complex in Orlando (Saturday in Manila).

A short jumper by Lonnie Walker IV gave the Spurs the lead for good, 114-112, with 2:48 to go.

DeMar DeRozan took over from there, nailing back-to-back jumpers to give San Antonio some breathing room. The guard stretched their lead to 10 points, 127-117, with two free throws with 22.5 seconds left.

DeRozan scored 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and also had 10 assists, while Derrick White added 26 points, eight rebounds, and five assists for the Spurs. Rudy Gay came off the bench to score 19 points.

Squandered in the loss was a 39-point explosion by Sacramento point guard De'Aaron Fox. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 24 points.

The Spurs got off to a hot start and led by as much as 16 points, 39-23, late in the first frame. But the Kings recovered thanks to a 35-point second quarter, and the game was nip-and-tuck from there.

Both the Spurs and the Kings are chasing the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

