NBA: Red-hot Suns cruise past Wizards

Devin Booker scored 27 points, and Deandre Ayton finished with a double-double, as the Phoenix Suns pulled away in the second quarter en route to a 125-112 win over the Washington Wizards in their NBA restart debut on Friday (US time).

The Suns used a 25-8 run in the first half to turn a 2-point deficit into a 67-52 lead at the break, a comfortable position Phoenix would keep the rest of the way.

Ayton tallied 24 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks, shooting 11 of 14 from the floor, while Ricky Rubio contributed 15 points and 9 assists, as all Suns starters scored in double digits.

Japanese first-year phenom Rui Hachimura's 21 points and 8 rebounds led the Wizards, who like the Suns are on the outside looking in as the far as playoff positioning goes.

Phoenix, which shot 52.5% percent (42 of 80) from the field, also tallied 29 assists compared to Washington's 18.

