NBA: Magic romp past short-handed Nets

Evan Fournier scored 24 points, and Nikola Vucevic chipped in 22, and the Orlando Magic used a strong third quarter to demolish the depleted Brooklyn Nets 128-118 on Friday (US time).

The Nets will be without Kevin Durant (ruptured Achilles), Kyrie Irving (right shoulder), Spencer Dinwiddie (coronavirus), and DeAndre Jordan (coronavirus) in the NBA restart, and it was evident that had they played the outcome would have been different.

It was a tight game until midway through the second quarter.

After Nets swingman Joe Harris buried a 3-pointer to make it a 2-point game, 54-52, the Magic went on a 16-7 run to finish the half ahead 70-59.

Orlando piled it on in the third, outscoring Brooklyn 41-23.

The Nets tried to get back in it in the fourth quarter with a 16-0 run, cutting a deficit that once stood at 30 points and making it 128-116 with less than 2 minutes remaining.

But Brooklyn cooled off, and Orlando, which fielded its starters back at that juncture, walked away with the win.

Jonathan Isaac, the only player who didn't kneel during the pregame national anthem, contributed 16 points off the bench, while Aaron Gordon added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Orlando.

Caris LaVert led Brooklyn with 17 points.

