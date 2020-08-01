NBA: Harden nets 49, Rockets slip past Mavs in OT

(UPDATED) James Harden scored 49 points, Russell Westbrook added 31, and the Houston Rockets overcame a double-digit deficit to take down the Dallas Mavericks, 153-149, in overtime.

The Rockets trailed by as much as 14 points in the high-scoring affair, and were down by seven points, 138-131, with 45.2 seconds to go after Luka Doncic assisted on a Maxi Kleber three-pointer.

But Harden responded with a triple of his own to keep the Rockets alive, and Seth Curry left the door open for Houston when he made just one of two free throws with 5.2 ticks left for a 139-136 count.

Fouled by Dorian Finney-Smith, Harden made his first free throw and missed the second, just in time for Robert Covington to swoop in for the rebound and tip the ball in, knotting the count at 139.

The Mavericks led 143-139 in OT thanks to buckets from Kleber and Kristaps Porzingis, but Harden orchestrated an 8-0 run that put the Rockets ahead, 147-143.

Dallas still had a chance after Trey Burke's triple with 14.8 seconds to go made it 152-149, but Harden coolly knocked down a pair of charities to ice the game.

Harden also had nine points and eight assists, while Westbrook added 11 boards and eight dimes. Covington finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Porzingis led Dallas with 39 points and 16 rebounds, while Doncic had a triple-double of 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. Burke had 31 points off the bench for the Mavericks.

Both teams were playing their first games of the NBA restart at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida on Friday (Saturday, Manila time)

The Rockets entered the NBA bubble with a 40-24 record for sixth in the West, with the Mavericks 1.5 games behind at 40-27.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.

