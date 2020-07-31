NBA: Blazers outshoot Grizzlies to grab OT win

CJ McCollum scored 33 points, including a pair of 3-pointers that keyed an 11-0 run to start overtime, to lead the Portland Trailblazers to a 140-135 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA restart on Friday (US time).

Ahead by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, the Blazers yielded that advantage behind the strong play of Jaren Jackson Jr.

The second-year forward scored 13 of his team-high 33 points in the third to put Memphis in the front seat until late in the fourth.

A couple of 3-pointers by Carmelo Anthony gave the driver's seat back to Portland 124-122 with 37.5 second remaining in regulation, but Brandon Clarke hit the equalizer with a basket in the ensuing play to take the game to overtime.

In the extension, Portland scored the first 11 points behind McCollum's shooting before staving off Memphis' last run.

Damian Lillard chipped in 29 points and 9 assists, while Anthony added 21 points and 7 rebounds for the Blazers, who shot 13 of 30 from 3-point territory (43.3%).

Ja Morant, who was limited to one field goal in the first half, added 22 points and 11 assists for Memphis, which is trying to hold on to the 8th spot in the Western Conference playoff race, with Portland just behind at 9th.

