Handout/SSL

MANILA — University of Sto. Tomas and College of St. Benilde started their Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals with wins on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The UST Golden Tigresses scored a 25-15, 25-16, 25-16 win over CESAFI champion University of San Jose–Recoletos to post a 1-0 record in Pool B.

Mary Margaret Banagua and Maria Cassandra Carballo led the team after scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Angeline Poyos and Jonna Perdido added 10 points each.

Head coach Kungfu Reyes lauded the team’s performance, sharing how huge of an opportunity this tournament is for his rebuilding squad after the departure of veteran stars Eya Laure and Imee Hernandez.

“Happy kami na nabigyan ng chance makalaro dito sa SSL, especially mga rookies namin. Maganda naman at nanalo so hopefully, sana sa next games tumaas pa ‘yung level ng laro namin,” he said.

USJ-R meanwhile fell to 1-1 and was not able to follow up their win against La Salle-Dasma.

On the other hand, the CSB Lady Blazers captured a 25-20, 25-15, 25-18 sweep over General Santos City’s Notre Dame of Dadiangas University.

Leading the defending NCAA Season 98 Champions was Zamantha Nicole who scored 19 points on eight attacks, six blocks and five aces as Benilde ties Enderun Colleges in Pool D at the top with a 1-0 record.

Clydel Catarig and Corrine Apostol provided 11 and nine points respectively, in the match that only lasted for an hour and eight minutes.

Mentor Jerry Yee hailed his girls’ performance while also expressing his thoughts on the format of the pre-season tournament.

“Masaya for our first win. Maganda ‘yung ganto na parang selection na rin. Qualifiers kumbaga kasi top ng liga nila, top ng liga namin. Masaya at maganda ‘yung ganitong competition,” said Yee, who is also calling the shots for the UE Lady Red Warriors.

Queenfaith Wahing had 18 points for NDDU, who are now eliminated after also suffering a loss against Enderun.

Meanwhile, Jose Maria College Foundation stole a win from NCAA Season 98 Finalists Lyceum of the Philippines’ University, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 26-24, to improve to 1-1 in Pool C.

Steering them was Johma Mae Palermo with 18 points on 13 hits and five aces, while Michaela Oliveros contributed 15 points and Brion produced 11 markers.

“Hindi kami nag-expect na manalo kasi malalakas yung kalaban dito mula sa UAAP at NCAA. Blessing sa amin na ito, nanalo versus a strong team from NCAA. First time namin dito at mula kahapon sa first game, naka-adjust naman. Lumabas ‘yung laro ng mga bata,” said coach Rolando Puno on their stunning win.

The Lady Pirates, who fell to 0-1 in Pool C, were paced by Johna Denise Dolorito and Janeth Tulang had 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Finally, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta bounced back against the debuting University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 23-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-16, to improve to 1-1 in Pool A.

Charmaine Mae Ocado led the Lady Altas with 18 points, while Shaila Allaine Omipon and Mary Rhose Dapol contributed 16 and 15 markers, respectively.

Ghanna Mae Suan top-scored for the CESAFI runners-up after delivering 13 points. Mary Louise Querubin followed her with 11 markers.