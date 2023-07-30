Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – It was a tough road for Alyssa Valdez to return on the court after suffering a knee injury, but the "Phenom" did not disappoint in her comeback.

An emotional Valdez could not help but tear up as she relished the chance not just to play competitive volleyball anew but to also win an individual award.

On Sunday, Valdez went home with the second Best Outside Spiker award despite her team Creamline Cool Smashers surrendering to the eventual champions Kurashiki Ablaze in the championship game.

According to Valdez, it was surreal for her to clinch an individual trophy, knowing that she had to recover for at least seven months to heal her knee.

“I didn’t really expect na makakakuha ako ng award. It was really because of my teammates, grabe support nila. I think I wouldn’t be able to overcome this thing, these challenges if not for them and my coaches so it’s really for everyone,” a tearful Valdez said.

She further explained that she did not expect to win any award in the midseason conference but is grateful to get extra push to get better.

“Wala talaga sa expectation [ko] na makakuha ng award but I’m grateful. More reasons, more inspiration to be good for the next conference pero it’s really because of them kaya ko nakuha yun. Everyone in our team deserves it,” she continued.

Valdez, now a seven-time Best Outside Spiker in the league, was the eighth-highest scorer with 57 points and had the second-best success rate in spiking, at 39.23 percent.

Known for her humility, the spiker went on to share the award with fellow outside spiker in Creamline, Jema Galanza, who also had a stellar performance in the PVL Invitational Conference.

“Jema [Galanza] also, she played really well this conference from offense, defense, everything. I’ve seen her mature also so Jema deserves as well the Best Outside Hitter [award],” she added.

Valdez finished the final game with just six points and had to sit on the bench in the crucial fourth and fifth set. The volleyball star appeared to be nursing a pain in her left knee.



RELATED VIDEO