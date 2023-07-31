PBA 3x3: Meralco, TNT through to quarterfinals of Leg 5

PBA Images.

MANILA -- Meralco became the first team to clinch a quarterfinals berth in Leg 5 of the PBA 3x3 First Conference after the first day of pool play at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Monday.

This, after the Bolts posted back-to-back wins over Barangay Ginebra, 18-13, and Pioneer Elastoseal, 19-14.

As it stand, Meralco (2-0) is on top of Pool C, and already assured of a place in the knockout stage to be held on Tuesday

With big man Alfred Batino leading the charge, Meralco eyes to complete a three-game sweep of the pool play with a win over winless Wilcon Depot, which is being played as of press time..

TNT also joined Meralco in the next round after a similar 2-0 slate in Pool B.

Playing minus top gun Almond Vosotros, the Triple Giga remained in contention for the P100,000 champion purse by winning over Purefoods, 15-14, and Blackwater, 21-14.

Leg 4 champion Cavitex took the early lead in Pool A following a 21-12 rout of Terrafirma for a 1-0 record as Bong Galanza went 5-of-5 from the field to finish with eight points for the Braves, who also got seven from Jorey Napoles.

Still fighting for the remaining quarterfinal berths were Terrafirma (1-1) and Northport (0-1) in Pool A, Blackwater (1-1), Purefoods (1-1), and San Miguel (0-2) in Pool B, and Pioneer Elastoseal (1-1), Barangay Ginebra (1-1), and Wilcon Depot (0-2) in Pool C.

Only the top eight teams – two in Pool A and three in Pools B and C- will play in the quarterfinals.