NU-led team set to banner PH in V.League Women’s tourney

NU's Bella Belen. UAAP Media/File.



MANILA — The core of National University will be leading the Philippine women’s national volleyball team that is set to compete at the Southeast Asia Volleyball League (V.League) women’s tournament in Vietnam.

NU Lady Bulldogs’ former UAAP Rookie of the Year and MVP Mhicaela Belen and Best Opposite Spiker Alyssa Solomon will be spearheading the Lady Bulldogs, alongside teammates Camille Lamina, Shaira Jardio, Minierva Maaya, Evangeline Alinsug, Erin Pangilinan and Myrtle Escanlar.

Also in the team are incoming rookies Arah Panique and Abegail Pono, as well as Ateneo’s Roma Doromal and AC Miner, and University of the Philippines’ Niña Ytang and Kamille Cal.

“This is a young team and we are investing for the future of the federation’s national team program,” Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said of the team that is composed of the country’s top young spikers.

“We’re confident in the capability of these young stars seen as the future of Philippine volleyball,” he added. “We have no doubts that they can carry our flag against the best in the region.”

The tournament’s Vietnam leg is scheduled from August 4-6, before it flies to Thailand from August 11 to 13.

The Philippines, who will be coached by Brazilian mentor Jorge Souza de Brito, will face Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia in the regional tournament.

Backing him up are assistant coaches Karl Dimaculangan and Norman Miguel, therapist and trainer Grace Gomez, and team manager Fe Moran.