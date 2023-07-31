Marcos Jr. tells student-athletes: Compete with excellence, fairness, and integrity

Athletes from different regions of the Philippines participate during the Palarong Pambansa 2023 opening parade amid heavy rains in Marikina City on Monday, July 31, 2023. Student athletes from 17 regions around the country will compete from July 29 until August 5 as Palarong Pambansa resumes after its three year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA — President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. graced the opening of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa on Monday at the Marikina River Park.

Marcos Jr. hailed the student-athletes, telling them that competing in the tournament that is now on its 63rd edition alone already made them victors in their own rights.

“As you take part in your chosen sports, remember, you are already champions,” he said.

Marcos was joined by Vice President and Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte, Marikina Mayor Marcelino ‘Marcy’ Teodoro, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Matthew Gaston, and Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr. in the opening ceremonies, which pushed through despite the bad weather.

The president told the elementary and secondary students to compete in the games with truthfulness for them to make the most out of it.

“And now, you represent your respective schools and localities, compete with excellence, fairness, and integrity,” Marcos Jr. said. “It is also my hope that you will enjoy every moment in this competition, and make memories during this competition, that you will keep close to your hearts for the rest of your lives.”

He also encouraged those who are guiding the student-athletes to continue their support for the next generation of Filipino standouts.

“I also welcome our coaches, trainers, support staff, and the family members who are joining us today. May you continue to push and motivate our young players to become the best version of themselves during their games and in life,” he said.

In addition, Marcos Jr. stressed that his government is committed to the continuous development of the future of young athletes.

“I assure you that this government remains steadfast in developing the prowess of our young athletes and in championing their well-being,” the Philippine leader said.

“I urge the Department of Education to keep harnessing the talents and sportsmanship of our student-athletes. Continue to leverage your reach and resources to provide them with the support, training, and opportunities that they thrive on.”

“I am confident that they will eventually bring glory to our nation not only in the field of sports but also in the but also in other endeavours that they will choose to pursue.

This year’s Palarong Pambansa, which is bannering the theme ‘Batang Malakas, Bansang Matatag,’ will be held from August 1 until August 6, and will be making its return after it was halted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

There are 9,172 delegates from the 17 regions of the county, and they will be staying at the different public and private schools throughout the duration of the games.

Despite the bad weather, more than 11,000 delegates from 17 different regions have participated in the opening ceremony.

Palarong Pambasa Secretary General and DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis said they expect that some games will be adjusted due to bad weather.

“We are anticipating delays in some of the outdoor events, but our tournament directors are making some adjustments in the schedule so we can finish them on time for the closing on August 5,” Bringas said.

“Worse comes to worst we might extend, but we don’t want to extend that long because it is going to be costly for the city as well as the organizers,” he added.

All venues are ready for the games, Bringas said, except for the Marikina Sports Complex Oval, which needed to be dried first.

“We have already instructed all our delegation teams to give them (students) vitamin C, and other medicines that maybe appropriate for them. But again if there are going to be ailments, our ten hospitals in Marikina are under a memorandum of agreement with the city para libre lahat ang kanilang pang-hospitalization,” Bringas said.

-- With a report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News.

