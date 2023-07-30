Filipinas earn praises from Cayetano, Tolentino

Philippines midfielder Quinley Quezada (20) in action against Norway in the FIFA Women's World Cup. PFF-PWNFT.

The Philippine women's national football squad's performance in the FIFA Women's World Cup drew praises from Sen. Pia Cayetano and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

The Filipinas lost to Norway, 6-0, but this did not take away the splendid effort by the Pinays in women's football's biggest stage.

"The phenomenal run of the Filipinas in the FIFA Women's World Cup ends today, but the team's journey to reach greater heights has just started," said Cayetano in a statement.

"From being Group A's lowest ranked national squad at No.46, the Filipinas have gained respect and recognition worldwide - especially following the girls' historic first goal and first win over the co-host, New Zealand."

"I am immensely proud of the Filipinas."

Cayetano, the head of the Philippine delegation to the World Cup, said the Filipinas gave their countrymen over the world a reason to come together.

"Salamat sa suporta ng ating mga kababayan dito sa stadium, and to those watching online and from their homes. The players felt the love," she said.

"Football in the Philippines has grown so much in the last 20 years, we can only get better. I look forward to seeing more homegrown athletes."

“Good job!” was Tolentino's reaction after watching the live coverage of the Philippines-Norway match on Sunday afternoon in Tagaytay.

“Qualifying in the World Cup is historic and an accomplishment itself,” Tolentino said. “Scoring a goal and beating the co-host [New Zealand, 1-0] made the campaign even more historic and worth remembering.”

Tolentino also expressed optimism on a strong performance by the Filipinas in the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games in September.

“The Filipinas showed that they can compete on the world stage and in turn, the world took notice of how strong Filipinos could become in football,” he said.

“And the campaign proves we can still catch up in the Asian Games with an intact lineup.”

The Asian Games are set September 23 to October 8.